Cement Channel Check - Robust Demand, Healthy Prices, Easing Costs: Yes Securities

For June 2023, our channel checks hint at a mid to high single digit volume growth YoY, while all-India weighted average price moderated 1-2% QoQ against Q4 FY23 average price.

In June 2023, three-month trailing blended fuel cost corrected to Rs 1.5 per kcal/kg vis-a-vis ~Rs 2.33 per kcal/kg in Q4 FY23. We expect the easing costs to aid industry Ebitda accretion towards reporting up Rs 1,000/tonne, notwithstanding a marginal net sales realisation moderation in Q1 FY24E.

Blended spot fuel cost (pet coke and imported coal) corrected by 5% month-on-month in June 2023 translates to Rs 1.32 per kcal/kg and which should reduce power and fuel cost to the tune of Rs 250-300/tonne by Q2 FY24E.

We reiterate our positive stance on the sector guided by robust demand and easing costs, which may surpass earnings expectations. Our top picks are UltraTech Cement Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Sagar Cements Ltd. and Orient Cement Ltd.