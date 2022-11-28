Cement Channel Check - Post Festive Season Average Price Up By Rs 8/bag: Systematix
Despite sluggish demand, cement companies managed to hike prices across regions.
Systematix Research Report
Our recent channel checks across 15 cities indicate all-India average cement price rose by ~Rs 8/bag month-on-month in November 2022.
Despite sluggish demand, cement companies managed to hike prices across regions (except in Central India). The maximum price hike was seen in the East (Rs 15/bag), followed by North (Rs 13/bag), South (Rs 10/bag), and West (Rs 7/bag) India, while price fell by marginal Rs 3/bag in the Central region.
Dealers and company sales officers cited relatively better demand month-on-month, but short of that expected post the festive season.
However, we expect demand and pricing to improve in December 2022, supported by labour availability and pick up in pre general election construction work.
Also, with ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cement Ltd, shifting their financial year end to March 31, the pressure arising from year-end volume sales has abated.
