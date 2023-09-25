Cement Channel Check - Improving Price Environment, Sustainability Remains Key: ICICI Securities
East India leading the pricing action.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Cement channel checks have yet again assumed huge importance given the surprise price surge in East India (announcement of Rs 70/bag since the start of September 2023).
Our interaction with several sector experts and intermediaries across regions, over the past few days, point towards an improving cement price scenario.
With East India as a flag bearer, we gather that:
North and Central India have recently attempted hikes of Rs 10-15/bag and
there prevails a ripe expectation of a sharp spike in South and West India for October 2023.
Given the industry’s poor track record to withstand sharp price hikes beyond a few months, sustainability of the recent hikes (in the face of upcoming festive season) remains key.
Even as our fundamental sector concerns remain intact, the hikes may improve sector sentiment in the near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.