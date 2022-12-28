Cement Channel Check - Average Prices Fall By Rs 4/bag Month-On-Month, Up By Rs 7/bag QoQ: Systematix
Despite sluggish demand, cement companies managed to increase prices by Rs 15-20/bag, but could not sustain it for long.
Systematix Research Report
Our recent channel checks across 15 cities indicate a fall of ~Rs 4/bag month-on-month in average all India cement prices in Dec-22, with the price up by Rs7/bag QoQ in Q3 FY23.
Despite sluggish demand, cement companies managed to increase prices by Rs 15-20/bag, but could not sustain it for long, and rolled them back in the second half of Dec-22.
While prices remained stagnant in Oct-22 due to extended monsoon and festive season, these improved in the second half of the Nov-22 on pent-up demand and due to return of the work force from a stretched festive season.
Prices in Dec-22 bore the negative impact of subdued demand, oversupply and discount elimination by some cement players.
However, on QoQ basis, eastern/ southern/ western/ northern region prices are up by 4.5%/ 3.8%/ 2.4%/ 1.3%, while central region contracted by 2.4%. All India average prices are up by ~2% QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
