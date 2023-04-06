Cement Channel Check - All India Average Prices Were Down By Rs 2/Bag QoQ: Systematix

Our recent channel checks across 15 cities indicate that all-India average cement prices were down by Rs 4/ Rs 2 per bag month-on-month/ QoQ, respectively. Prices fell mainly due to-

year-end selling pressure, lower-than-expected demand, and higher discounts on rates to boost volumes.

Month-on-month/(March 2023 over Feb-23), prices in the eastern / southern/ central regions fell by Rs 9 / Rs 7/ Rs 5 per bag, while prices in the western region rose by Rs 2 per bag and were flattish in the north.

Dealers and company sales officers cited the impact on month-on-month demand was felt from unexpected rains, labour issues, scorching summer, slowdown in government projects (especially in West Bengal and south India) due to liquidity constraints.

However, demand and pricing are expected to improve (by Rs 10- 30/bag) in April 2023 on labour availability and pick-up in pre-general election construction work.