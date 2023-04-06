Cement Channel Check - All India Average Prices Were Down By Rs 2/Bag QoQ: Systematix
Major price fall was seen in the east and south.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Our recent channel checks across 15 cities indicate that all-India average cement prices were down by Rs 4/ Rs 2 per bag month-on-month/ QoQ, respectively. Prices fell mainly due to-
year-end selling pressure,
lower-than-expected demand, and
higher discounts on rates to boost volumes.
Month-on-month/(March 2023 over Feb-23), prices in the eastern / southern/ central regions fell by Rs 9 / Rs 7/ Rs 5 per bag, while prices in the western region rose by Rs 2 per bag and were flattish in the north.
Dealers and company sales officers cited the impact on month-on-month demand was felt from unexpected rains, labour issues, scorching summer, slowdown in government projects (especially in West Bengal and south India) due to liquidity constraints.
However, demand and pricing are expected to improve (by Rs 10- 30/bag) in April 2023 on labour availability and pick-up in pre-general election construction work.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Steel Sector - Buoyant Domestic Demand, Higher Export Volumes, Lower Coal Prices Bring Relief: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.