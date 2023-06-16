Ceat - Strengthening Market Position With Sustained Profitability: Motilal Oswal

During Ceat Ltd.'s Analyst Meet, the management reiterated its aim of enhancing its market position through FY26 by-

maintaining leadership in the two-wheeler segment (28% market share now), gaining market share in passenger vehicle/commercial vehicle to 18-19%/11-12% from 15%/7% now, and doubling export revenue from Rs 20 billion currently.

However, Ceat expects to continue to improve margins as it focuses on increasing its market share through premiumisation and a better product mix rather than offering discounts.

Now that the primary capex cycle is complete, the company will continue to incur small-scale, consistent capex going ahead, which should help Ceat maintain sufficient capacities and stable returns. Here are the key highlights: