Ceat - Strengthening Market Position With Sustained Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Bite-sized capex going forward should bode favorably for higher returns.
Motilal Oswal Report
During Ceat Ltd.'s Analyst Meet, the management reiterated its aim of enhancing its market position through FY26 by-
maintaining leadership in the two-wheeler segment (28% market share now),
gaining market share in passenger vehicle/commercial vehicle to 18-19%/11-12% from 15%/7% now, and
doubling export revenue from Rs 20 billion currently.
However, Ceat expects to continue to improve margins as it focuses on increasing its market share through premiumisation and a better product mix rather than offering discounts.
Now that the primary capex cycle is complete, the company will continue to incur small-scale, consistent capex going ahead, which should help Ceat maintain sufficient capacities and stable returns. Here are the key highlights:
To gain market share in passenger vehicle/truck-bus radial while maintaining profitability:
Ceat expects two-wheeler replacement demand to be flat and start picking up after two-three quarters. It expects high single-digit growth for PV/CV replacement. OE demand is healthy, with 2W OE demand likely to have bottomed out.
The company has a marginal presence in the southern regions, hence it will focus on gaining market share in the region.
Exports- Aims to double revenue by FY26 to Rs 40 billion
Africa, Middle East, the SAARC nations were weak, while Europe also saw a slowdown in H2 FY23. However, Ceat is seeing a pickup in export markets.
Lower demand from China resulted in decline in global rubber price:
In Q1 FY24, raw material prices are expected to increase 1-2% QoQ, in line with earlier guidance. However, higher marketing spending due to IPL should impact Ebitda margin during the quarter. Going forward, overall spends will be maintained between TV and digital.
FY24- last lag of major capex; small-scale, consistent capex to follow
The company has guided for capex of Rs 7-7.5 billion in FY24E (versus ~Rs 9 billion in FY23). Now that the primary capex cycle is complete, the company will continue to incur small-scale, consistent capex ahead, which should help it maintain sufficient capacities and stable returns.
