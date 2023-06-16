Ceat Sees Good Progress Despite Challenges, Says Prabhudas Lilladher

We attended investor meet of Ceat Ltd. where the management updated on its FY26 vision and strategy. Over the next three years Ceat aims to gain market share across segments while maintaining leadership in two-wheelers and gain leadership in passenger vehicles in replacement market.

Ceat’s focus on key trends like electric vehicle tyres, sports utility vehicle tyres and increasing digital reach should help the company in the long term. It aims to grow its international business by two times by FY26, helped by positioning its brand in the value segment in the international market.

In FY24, Ceat sees mix of replacement and exports segment to improve and original equipment manufacturer mix to fall. It sees volumes growth could be in the range of low to mid single-digit in major segments with replacement demand outperforming.

Exports market recovery might be slow due to slowdown in Europe in FY24. Ceat expects raw material cost to remain in a range and will have to pass on benefits to customer in FY24.

In the near-term, impact on export volumes, moderation in growth and higher interest costs may put pressure on profitability. Yet correction in commodity cost coupled with cost control would aid margin expansion, in our view.