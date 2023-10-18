Ceat Q2 Results Review - Weak Margin Outlook Ahead, Downgrade From 'Accumulate' To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital
Steady revenue outlook.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Increase in market share for passenger car radial and truck-bus radial segment, expanding capacity in high margin off-highway tyre segment are key positive for business. However elevated crude prices and revival in natural rubber prices are negative for margin perspective.
We cut our earnings per share estimates of Ceat Ltd. by 11% for FY25 due to limited scope in price hike (as peers has already taken price cut and weak volume outlook for commercial vehicle segment) and elevating raw material prices.
We downgrade our rating from 'Accumulate' to 'Reduce' with target price of Rs 2285 (15 tmes September-25 consoldiated earnings per share).
Ceat printed a splendid performance led by expansion in gross margin and better mix. Overall volume grew 3.5% QoQ and 7% YoY (replacement +4%, original equipment manufacturers and export +10 % YoY.
The company is gaining market share in TBR (OEM volume grew 35% YoY). Gross margin expanded 227 bps QoQ.
Expect export and replacement demand to improve QoQ. OHT volume continues to increase with ramp up in production capacity. However raw material basket to inch up higher 3-4% in Q3.
Debt reduced to Rs 18.9 billion (versus Rs 23 billion in Q2 FY23) led by strong free cash flow generation. For FY24, total capex to be Rs 8 billion (the growth capex is Rs 5 billion for Ambernath expansion and TBR tyre capacity expansion).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Ceat Q2 Results Review - Strong Beat Led By Lower Raw Material Costs, Product Mix: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.