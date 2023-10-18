Ceat Q2 Results Review - Weak Margin Outlook Ahead, Downgrade From 'Accumulate' To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Increase in market share for passenger car radial and truck-bus radial segment, expanding capacity in high margin off-highway tyre segment are key positive for business. However elevated crude prices and revival in natural rubber prices are negative for margin perspective.

We cut our earnings per share estimates of Ceat Ltd. by 11% for FY25 due to limited scope in price hike (as peers has already taken price cut and weak volume outlook for commercial vehicle segment) and elevating raw material prices.

We downgrade our rating from 'Accumulate' to 'Reduce' with target price of Rs 2285 (15 tmes September-25 consoldiated earnings per share).