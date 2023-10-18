Ceat Q2 Results Review - Strong Mix, Price Increase, Low Raw Material Drive Beat: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY24-26E earnings per share estimates by 2-6%, to factor in better than expected margins driven by lower commodity costs, price hikes and better mix, partially offset by increasing raw material trends Q3 onwards.

In Q2 FY24, Ceat Ltd.’s revenue grew 5.5% YoY aided by volume growth of ~7% YoY partially offset by lower realisations. Management expects high mix of replacement and export and fall in OEM mix for FY24.

Truck and bus segment continued to outperform. Competitive intensity is increasing but the company has been able to maintain its position in market. Furthermore, raw material cost is expected to increase in Q3 by 3% QoQ, but noted that it would mitigate the impact through product mix and pricing action in non-truck portfolio if needed.

We believe margins will peak out in the near term due to increase in raw material price. Though demand environment has been stable, yet Ceat’s focus on export market should help volumes and margins.

Also, the stock has corrected to attractive levels based on current commodity price environment, in our view.

The stock is trading at 14.8 times/14 times FY24/FY25, below historical levels. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ with revised target price of Rs 2,515 (Rs 2,450 earlier) at 15 times September-25E consolidated earnings per share.