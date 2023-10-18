Ceat Q2 Results Review - Strong Beat Led By Lower Raw Material Costs, Product Mix: Motilal Oswal
Ebitda margin peaked out; uptick in commodity prices to impact profitability.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ceat Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results surprised positively with a strong Ebitda beat at Rs 4.6 billion (versus estimate Rs 4.2 billion). This can be attributed to a 2.5-3% QoQ decline in raw material prices and a favorable product mix.
We believe the Ebitda margin of 14.9% achieved during the quarter (up 170 bp QoQ) has reached its peak. The recent uptick in commodity prices is expected to impact profitability in the upcoming quarters.
We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 7%/3% to account for-
better gross margins,
higher ‘other income’, and
a lower tax rate.
We maintain a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,950 (based on ~15 times September-25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.