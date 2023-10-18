Ceat Q2 Results Review- Lower Raw Material Costs, Better Product Mix Lift Profit: Nirmal Bang

Ceat Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue came broadly in line with our estimate at Rs 30.5 billion. Ebitda margin stood at ~15%. Profit after tax stood at Rs 2.08 billion and beat our estimate by ~19% because of lower raw material costs and a better product mix.

Export demand is expected to improve by Q3 FY24-end. In the domestic market, demand is expected to be strong in the first two months of Q3 FY24 due to the festive season and decline in December due to seasonality.