Ceat Q2 Results Review- Lower Raw Material Costs, Better Product Mix Lift Profit: Nirmal Bang

Export demand is expected to improve by Q3 end. In domestic market, demand is expected to be strong in the first 2 months of Q3.
Nirmal Bang Report
Ceat Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue came broadly in line with our estimate at Rs 30.5 billion. Ebitda margin stood at ~15%. Profit after tax stood at Rs 2.08 billion and beat our estimate by ~19% because of lower raw material costs and a better product mix.
Export demand is expected to improve by Q3 FY24-end. In the domestic market, demand is expected to be strong in the first two months of Q3 FY24 due to the festive season and decline in December due to seasonality.
Valuation and outlook:
We expect 7% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY26E, led by improving original equipment manufacturer demand, stable replacement demand and healthy exports.
On the margin front, we are modeling 540 bps expansion over FY23-FY26E on the back of softening commodity prices, operating leverage and mix improvement.
Ceat has increased its capex guidance to ~Rs 8 billion from Rs 7.5 billion for FY24. We have changed our rating from 'Accumulate' to 'Buy' on Ceat and value it at 13 times September-25E earnings per share to arrive at our target price of Rs 2,689.
