Ceat Q2 Results Review- Favorable Mix And Raw Material Drive Gross Margins: Yes Securities

Ceat has maintained the capex guidance of Rs 5-5.5 billion of project capex in FY24E.
Ceat Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results were better than estimates as consol gross margins expansion of 230 basis points QoQ at 43.3% (estimate 41.4%) surprised positively. This was led by ~1-1.2% decline in blended raw material basket QoQ and ~120 bp due to favorable mix. On standalone basis, volumes/average selling prices grew ~3.4%/0.5% QoQ, within sub segments, export/replacement volumes were flattish QoQ while original equipment manufacturer volume grew double digit.
With the recent increase in crude prices, the management indicated ~4% increase in raw material basket. Going forward, focus on high margin segments such as exports and off-highway tyre over truck-bus radial (though capacity expansion planned) to aid volumes and margins.
Ceat has maintained the capex guidance of Rs 5-5.5 billion of project capex in FY24E. Sustained volumes in both OEMs and replacement will enable faster absorption of new capacities and drive operating leverage. This, coupled with price retention should keep margins at elevated level (13-15%).
Further, with current capex plan, contribution from focus areas could scale up to 60-62% over FY24-25E, which would reflect positively on margins.
We have largely maintained our FY24/25 earnings per share as better than expected volumes to partially offset by raw material inflation in H2 FY24E. However, valuations at 14.4 times/13.1 times (versus 10 year LPA of 16 times) do factor in positives with limited headroom for muted performance, we believe.
Hence, we maintain ‘Neutral’ on the stock with unchanged target price at Rs 2,344 based on ~14 times March-2025 EPS.
