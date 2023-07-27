Ceat Q1 Results Review - Margin Expansion Led By Lower Raw Material Costs: Motilal Oswal

Ceat Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue growth was muted; however, margins improved as raw material costs declined 1.5% QoQ. While the raw material cost basket seems to be settling down at the current level, volume recovery would be crucial for the replacement and original equipment manufacturers segments.

Exports have started recovering from the lows of FY23, but a full recovery is expected in H2 FY24.

We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 11%/9% to account for-

lower volume and realisation growth in key categories, better gross margins, higher interest costs, and a lower tax rate.

We raise our target multiple for Ceat to 15 times from 13 times (similar to Apollo Tyres Ltd.) to factor in its focus on capital allocation and the resultant increase in capital efficiency.

Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 3,000 (based on ~15 times September-25E earnings per share).