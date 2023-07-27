Ceat Q1 Results Review - Margin Expansion Led By Lower Raw Material Costs: Motilal Oswal
Investing Rs 7 billion for phase-I of deferred truck-bus radial capacity.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ceat Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue growth was muted; however, margins improved as raw material costs declined 1.5% QoQ. While the raw material cost basket seems to be settling down at the current level, volume recovery would be crucial for the replacement and original equipment manufacturers segments.
Exports have started recovering from the lows of FY23, but a full recovery is expected in H2 FY24.
We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 11%/9% to account for-
lower volume and realisation growth in key categories,
better gross margins,
higher interest costs, and
a lower tax rate.
We raise our target multiple for Ceat to 15 times from 13 times (similar to Apollo Tyres Ltd.) to factor in its focus on capital allocation and the resultant increase in capital efficiency.
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 3,000 (based on ~15 times September-25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Apollo Pipes Q1 Results Review - Industry-Leading Volume Growth; Robust Outlook Intact: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.