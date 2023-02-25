Ceat - Growth Trajectory Led By Demand Tailwinds, Raw Material Cost Benefits: Nirmal Bang
Demand traction in the domestic market across most segments remained weak mainly due to seasonality.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted the management of Ceat Ltd. as part of our investors conference week to gain insights into the current business environment, demand trends and outlook, opportunities and headwinds. Following are the key takeaways from the meeting.
Demand traction in the domestic market across most segments remained weak mainly due to seasonality. However, Ceat reported a growth of 13% YoY for Q3 FY23 and 25% YoY for nine months-FY23. While demand from original equipment manufactures in the passenger vehicle segment continued to witness strong growth, the management highlighted that demand traction in the two-wheeler segment continued to remain weak amid delay in rural recovery.
Replacement demand for commercial vehicle and off highway tyres grew in double digits, led by an increase in infrastructure activities and another good monsoon leading to better tractor volume. Demand for replacement tyres in the two-wheeler segment continued to remained weak due to steep price hikes undertaken in Aug-22.
Export demand continued to remain weak as well due to macro-economic challenges. The management sounded optimistic about demand traction in Q4 FY23. Although the management expects exports to be volatile in the near term, exports are expected to see improved demand traction, led by strong exports of agri radial tyres.
Strong demand tailwinds are being observed for off highway tyres in Europe and U.S. markets. Key focus areas in the near term include two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and off highway tyres and building traction in export markets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
JK Tyre Q3 Results Review - Margins To Further Improve Amid Benign Raw Material Prices: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.