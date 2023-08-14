CDSL Q1 Results Review - Beneficiary Of Capital Market Momentum: ICICI Securities

Depositories remain a structural play on India’s capital markets buoyed by higher retail participation. Central Depository Services India Ltd. benefits from:

leadership (in a duopoly) in terms of the number of demat accounts (market share at 73% as of June 2023); growth optionalities for its digital platforms (insurance repository included); and steady nonmarket-linked revenues (from annuity issuer charges).

Mix in terms of market-linked and non-market-linked revenues stood at 45% and 55% respectively in Q1 FY24. However, CDSL's new cost structure with linkage to revenues limits margin expansion even in an upcycle.

Downside risks include decline in market volumes and threat from alternate identification stacks other than the KYC CRA.

Upside risks can come from revision in annual issuer charges and sharp increase in market volume as seen in FY21/FY22.