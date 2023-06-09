CCL Products — Underlying Demand Trend Positive; Expansion Plans On Track: Nirmal Bang
CCL Products continue to be Nirmal Bang's top idea in the mid-cap space.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently interacted with the management of CCL Products India Ltd. in order to get updates on demand outlook, commissioning of new capacities, order visibility and business-to-customer operations.
The management maintained its ~20% volume growth guidance for FY24 and indicated that all the expansion plans are well on track.
We believe that underlying demand for spray dried coffee continues to be strong across geographies and CCL Products is in a position to clock 60,000 tonnes volume by FY26-end, which should translate into ~Rs 7.1 billion Ebitda, implying a three-year compound annual growth rate of ~21%.
CCL Products continues to be our top idea in the midcap space.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.