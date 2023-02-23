CCL Products - Strong Demand Outlook; Capacity Expansion On Track: Nirmal Bang

We recently interacted with the management of CCL Products (India) Ltd. in order to get updates on demand outlook, commissioning of new capacities, order visibility and business-to-consumer operations. Following are the key takeaways from the interaction.

We believe that underlying demand for spray dried coffee continues to be strong across geographies and CCL Products is in a position to clock 60,000 tonnes volume by FY26-end, which should translate into ~Rs 7.2 billion Ebitda, implying a four-year compound annual growth rate of ~22%. Earnings CAGR over the same period could be ~25% on account of lower effective tax rate.