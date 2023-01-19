CCL Products Q3 Results Review - Maintains Margins; Strong Expansion Lined Up: IDBI Capital
CCL Products' Ebitda was inline with our estimate. Its Q3 FY23 sales jumped 26% YoY to Rs 5,353 million.
IDBI Capital Report
CCL Products took a maintenance shutdown at its domestic plant which led to single digit volume growth during the quarter.
Ebitda grew by 9% YoY to Rs 1007 million inline with volume growth- indicating it the company was able to maintain absolute margins. Net profit grew by 25% YoY to Rs 731 million. We introduce FY25 forecasts in this report.
We expect strong growth in its sales/net profit over FY22-25E given strong demand in the overseas markets.
