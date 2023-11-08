CCL Products Q2 Results Review - Below Expectations; Downgrade To 'Hold': IDBI Capital
The company had the production loss in Q2 FY24 due to equipment breakage at its Vietnam plant.
IDBI Capital Report
CCL Products India Ltd. Q2 FY24 result was below of our expectations. Its Q2 FY24 sales jumped 19.9% YoY to Rs 6,076 million. Ebitda grew by 12.7% YoY to Rs 1,099 million and net profit increased by 5.3 YoY to Rs 609 million.
Despite the plant shut down at Vietnam, CCL continues to target 18-20% volume growth and 18-20% Ebitda growth in FY24. However, sharp increase in debt (to fund aggressive expansion) to over Rs 14 billion over FY23-25 remains a concern in our view.
We cut our FY24/FY25 Ebitda forecast by 3%/6% but still expect 19% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25. However, given rising levels of debt we now value the stock at a price-to-earnings of 24 times (earlier 26 times) FY25E earning per share to derive a target price of Rs 707 (earlier Rs 822) and downgrade the stock to a 'Hold' rating from a 'Buy' earlier.
