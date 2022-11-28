CCL Products - On Expansion Mode Backed By Order Visibility: Nirmal Bang
The management indicated that underlying demand for soluble coffee continues to remain strong.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
We recently interacted with the management of CCL Products India Ltd. to understand the outlook on underlying demand, status of expansion plans, margin drivers and update on the business-to-consumer business.
The management indicated that underlying demand for soluble coffee continues to remain strong. CCL Products volume growth is ahead of industry growth on account of new client acquisitions, increasing wallet share from existing clients and replacement of existing coffee processors across different parts of the world.
We believe that the company is in a position to clock 60,000 tonnes volume by FY26, which should translate into ~Rs 7.2 billion Ebitda, implying four-year compound annual growth rate of ~22%.
