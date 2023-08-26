CCL Products - Growth Outlook Masked By Near-Term Balance Sheet Issue: Nirmal Bang
CCL Products reported ~20% Ebitda growth in FY23, led by commensurate jump in volume. Capex of Rs 3.3 bn will drive future growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We present annual report analysis of CCL Products India Ltd. for FY23 with key focus on industry and company growth drivers and operating parameters.
CCL Products reported ~20% Ebitda growth in FY23, led by commensurate jump in volume. Capex of Rs 3.3 billion will drive future growth.
We continue to remain positive on the busness-to-business story and believe that CCL Products’s volume could grow at ~20% compound annual growth rate over the next three years. Our 'Accumulate' rating is on account of near term balance sheet leveraging amid rising robusta prices.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.