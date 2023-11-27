CCL Products - B2B Business On A Strong Footing: Nirmal Bang
Upcoming capacities can contribute incremental Ebitda of Rs 2 billion.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently interacted with the management of CCL Products India Ltd. at our Investor Conference to understand the current demand environment, expansion deadlines, competitive landscape and update on business to consumer business.
Update on the crop in Vietnam in the upcoming season should give more clarity on coffee prices and ultimately the working capital requirements.
FY24 Ebitda growth guidance of 18%-20% remains intact.
We remain positive on CCL Products, backed by 20% plus volume and Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23- 26E.
Maintain 'Buy' 25 times price to earning September 2025E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
