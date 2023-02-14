Castrol India Q4 Results Review - Weak, But Margin Improvement Likely: IDBI Capital

Castrol India Ltd.’s Q4 CY22 results were below our expectations. Castrol’s top-line increased 8% YoY to Rs 11,760 million led by price hike partially offset by fall in volumes.

Volumes fell 5% YoY to 48 million liters (slightly below our estimate) mainly due to decline in commercial vehicle sales and also industrial space.

Nevertheless, this weakness was partially offset by growth in personal mobility volumes. Ebitda fell by 6% YoY to Rs 2.5 billion due to fall in sales.

Nevertheless, sharp rise in other income (up 58% YoY to Rs 2 billion) led to net profit growing by 2% YoY to Rs 1,933 million. We lower our CY23 Ebitda forecast by 10% to factor weaker than expected Q4 CY22 Ebitda.