Castrol India Q3 Results Review - Margin Better Than Expected: IDBI Capital
Strong free cash flow generation, minimal capital requirements, high ROEs and strong payouts make Castrol an attractive franchise
IDBI Capital Report
While Castrol India Ltd.’s Q3 CY23 sales was in line with our forecast, its margins were above our expectations. Castrol’s top-line increased 5.5% YoY although it decreased by 11.3% QoQ to Rs 11,829 million due to monsoon season which led to weak demand in the quarter.
Volumes increased 8.5% YoY but decreased by 12% QoQ to 51 million liters (slightly below with our estimate). Ebitda increased by 4.4% YoY to Rs 2.7 billion. However, Ebitda margin contracted 23 basis points YoY and 52 bps QoQ to 22.7% as rising costs of key inputs muted its margin expansion.
Nevertheless, Castrol India expects Ebitda margin to remain in the range of 23-26%.
We maintain our CY23-24 forecasts and now value the stock at a price-to-earning ratio of 14 times (earlier 16 times) CY24 EPS to derive a target price of Rs 146 (earlier Rs 159). We maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock.
