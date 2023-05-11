Castrol India Q1 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Gradual Margin Improvement Likely: IDBI Capital
Rising input costs weakens margins QoQ.
IDBI Capital Report
Castrol India Ltd.’s Q1 CY23 results were below our expectations. Castrol’s top-line increased 4.7% YoY and 10% QoQ to Rs 12,939 million.
Volumes fell 7% YoY but grew 15% QoQ to 55 million liters (slightly below our estimate) although the company expects an uptick in volumes once the inflation pressure ease.
Ebitda fell by 7% YoY to Rs 3 billion due to fall in sales. Ebitda margin contracted by 287 basis points YoY although it expanded by 149 bps QoQ to 22.8% despite rising costs of key inputs.
Net profit de-grew by 11% YoY to Rs 2,025 million.
