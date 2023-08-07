Carborundum Universal Q1 Review- Ceramics Shines; Mixed Performance By Overseas Subsidiaries: ICICI Securities
Downgrade to 'Hold'.
ICICI Securities Report
Carborundum Universal Ltd. reported consolidated revenue / Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 6% / 33% / 44% YoY at Rs 12 billion / 1.7 billion / 1.1 billion for Q1 FY24.
Increased supply from China in the domestic market and weakness in select overseas markets resulted in muted revenue growth. However, Carborundum Universal's Ebitda margin expanded by 290 bps YoY mainly on account of increased profitability in abrasives and ceramics.
We believe the abrasives business will continue to grow on the back of industrial recovery – mainly in auto, agro processing, housing demand in tier-Ii, III cities, and small and medium enterprise industrial clusters.
However, near term headwinds – such as weakness in Europe and increased dumping from China – could restrict volume growth.
We downgrade our rating to 'Hold' and lower the target price to Rs 1,300, implying 35 times FY25E earnings per share (earlier: Rs 1,318).
