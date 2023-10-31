Carborundum Q2 Review - Chinese Dumping, Overseas Demand Headwinds Impact Revenue Growth: ICICI Securities

Carborundum Universal Ltd. witnessed weak revenue growth due to increased Chinese competition in the domestic market and weakness in select overseas markets.

Consolidated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 2%/3%/14% YoY to Rs 11.5 billion/1.7 billion/1.1 billion in Q2 FY24. Ebitda margin was flat on a YoY-basis, primarily on account of increased profitability in abrasives and ceramics.

We believe the abrasives business will likely continue to grow on the back of industrial recovery – primarily in auto, agro processing, housing demand in tier-II,III cities, and small and medium enterprise industrial clusters.

Carborundum Universal is strengthening its retail distribution network and product portfolio to counter rising competition. With Q2’s weak performance, we lower our FY24E/25E earnings by 14%/12%. Retain 'Hold'; target price revised to Rs 1,130 (from Rs 1,300).