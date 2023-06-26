Carborundum, Grindwell Norton - An All Round Capex Play: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Industrial consumables market (such as abrasives, industrial ceramics, refractories etc.) is at the cusp of accelerated growth of ~9-10% compound annual growth rate given-

strong demand from end-use industries like automotive (~26% of demand), construction (~25%), metal fabrications (~23%) etc. increasing adoption of high performance products in abrasives, ceramics and refractories in order to aid margins for abrasive players, focus on industrialisation and local manufacturing via. Make in India, Production Linked Incentive schemes, etc. and higher factory utilisation levels, shift in supply chain amid China plus one strategy adopted by global manufacturing players to aid exports and domestic demand in Industrial consumables space.

Consequently, we believe, Carborundum Universal Ltd. and Grindwell Norton Ltd. being market leaders in organised abrasives (~51% cumulative market share) and industrial/technical ceramics are well placed to capitalise on these new edge growing opportunities.

We initiate coverage on Carborundum Universal with a ‘Buy’ rating at a target price of Rs 1,501 valuing it at a price-to-earning of 38 times on September-25E and Grindwell Norton with a ‘Buy’ rating at a target price of Rs 2,604 valuing it at a price-to-earning of 51 times on Sep-25E.

We expect Carborundum Universal/Grindwell Norton to clock revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~16%/ 24%/28% and 17%/ 19%/19% respectively over FY23-26E.