Caplin Point - On Growth Path By Entering Into New Regions, Adding New Segment: HDFC Securities
Management has guided to achieve cash surplus of Rs 1000-1500 crore in the next five years.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. reported healthy numbers for FY23; it continues to remain on growth path by entering into new regions and adding new segments.
We expect the company to post healthy growth on the back of ramp up in U.S. business (Caplin Steriles) and other regions like China and Africa are also expected to start contributing which would reduce its dependence on Latin America markets.
A strong filing pipeline of 55 abbreviated new drugs applications in the next three years would boost the U.S. sales. The plans to backward integrate into active pharma ingredients for captive consumption is primarily to secure its U.S./global pipeline from any supply shock and to reduce dependency on China and third party external API suppliers and also would help expand its gross margin.
Large part of API produced would be captively consumed for its U.S. injectable pipeline.
We estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax to grow at 16.5%/16.5%/12.3% compound annual growth rate respectively, over FY23-25E.
We expect research and development expenses to stay around 4-5% of sales for the next two years.
It was at 4.3% of sales for FY23. Caplin has established a strong presence in lesser known Central America markets and it has successfully cracked U.S. market with focus on injectables space in different therapies with partners like Baxter, Fresenius and Xellia, thereby creating its own identity.
Management has guided to achieve cash surplus of Rs 1000-1500 crore in the next five years. Despite its smaller size and aggressive capex for the U.S., Caplin has remained net debt-free due to healthy operational performance in the emerging markets such as LatAm.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Healthcare Sector Q1 Results Preview - Steady Quarter; Margins To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.