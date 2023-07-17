Caplin Point - On Growth Path By Entering Into New Regions, Adding New Segment: HDFC Securities

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. reported healthy numbers for FY23; it continues to remain on growth path by entering into new regions and adding new segments.

We expect the company to post healthy growth on the back of ramp up in U.S. business (Caplin Steriles) and other regions like China and Africa are also expected to start contributing which would reduce its dependence on Latin America markets.

A strong filing pipeline of 55 abbreviated new drugs applications in the next three years would boost the U.S. sales. The plans to backward integrate into active pharma ingredients for captive consumption is primarily to secure its U.S./global pipeline from any supply shock and to reduce dependency on China and third party external API suppliers and also would help expand its gross margin.

Large part of API produced would be captively consumed for its U.S. injectable pipeline.

We estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax to grow at 16.5%/16.5%/12.3% compound annual growth rate respectively, over FY23-25E.

We expect research and development expenses to stay around 4-5% of sales for the next two years.

It was at 4.3% of sales for FY23. Caplin has established a strong presence in lesser known Central America markets and it has successfully cracked U.S. market with focus on injectables space in different therapies with partners like Baxter, Fresenius and Xellia, thereby creating its own identity.

Management has guided to achieve cash surplus of Rs 1000-1500 crore in the next five years. Despite its smaller size and aggressive capex for the U.S., Caplin has remained net debt-free due to healthy operational performance in the emerging markets such as LatAm.