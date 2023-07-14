Capital Market Tracker - Traction In Cash ADTO; NSE Active Client Addition Weakens In June: Motilal Oswal

Capital market sentiment remained positive in June 2023, with the Nifty hitting its all-time high. Overall average daily turnover volume inched up 3% month-on-month to Rs 259 trillion, driven by the sustained momentum in the Futures and Option segment and the steady traction in cash ADTO.

Overall retail ADTO was flat month-on-month at Rs 92 trillion as retail F&O ADTO was flat month-on-month. However, retail cash ADTO grew 4% month-on-month to Rs 263 billion.

Demat account additions exhibited a robust growth of ~12% month-on-month, reaching 2.4 million new additions. This growth aligns with the average number of new account additions witnessed in FY23 (average of 2.1 million).

Further, the number of active users on NSE declined to 30.89 million in June 2023 from 31.25 million in May 2023.

Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, recorded an increase of 3.6% month-on-month in its daily orders.

Given the increase in retail cash volumes, it will be important to monitor ICICI Securities Ltd.’s expansion in the cash segment.