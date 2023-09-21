Capital Market Tracker - Traction Continues In Cash ADTO, Additions In Demat Account In August: Motilal Oswal
NSE active client addition increases for two consecutive months.
Motilal Oswal Report
After the Nifty-50 hitting an all-time high in July 2023, capital market sentiment remained upbeat in August 2023 as well. Overall average daily turnover volume was flat month-on-month at Rs 307 trillion, with flat F&O ADTO and continued traction in cash ADTO.
Overall retail ADTO was flat month-on-month at Rs 108 trillion as retail F&O ADTO was flat month-on-month. However, retail cash ADTO grew 4% month-on-month to Rs 327 billion.
Demat account additions stood at 3.1 million (up ~4% month-on-month) in Aug-23 versus average 2.1 million monthly additions in FY23.
Further, the number of active users on NSE increased for the second consecutive month to 32.7 million in Aug-23 from 31.9 million in July-23.
Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, recorded steady daily orders.
