Capital Market Tracker - Traction Continues In Cash ADTO, Additions In Demat Account In August: Motilal Oswal

BQPrimeResearch ReportsCapital Market Tracker - Traction Continues In Cash ADTO, Additions In Demat Account In August: Motilal Oswal
NSE active client addition increases for two consecutive months.

21 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A trader analyzing stock market charts, financial data. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
A trader analyzing stock market charts, financial data. (Photo: Freepik)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

After the Nifty-50 hitting an all-time high in July 2023, capital market sentiment remained upbeat in August 2023 as well. Overall average daily turnover volume was flat month-on-month at Rs 307 trillion, with flat F&O ADTO and continued traction in cash ADTO.

Overall retail ADTO was flat month-on-month at Rs 108 trillion as retail F&O ADTO was flat month-on-month. However, retail cash ADTO grew 4% month-on-month to Rs 327 billion.

Demat account additions stood at 3.1 million (up ~4% month-on-month) in Aug-23 versus average 2.1 million monthly additions in FY23.

Further, the number of active users on NSE increased for the second consecutive month to 32.7 million in Aug-23 from 31.9 million in July-23.

Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, recorded steady daily orders.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal - Financials Capital Market Monthly.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

