Capital Market Tracker - Retail F&O ADTO Rises; NSE Active Client Additions Weakens In March: Motilal Oswal

Capital market sentiment of India Inc. was volatile in March 2023, with the Nifty hovering in lower 17,000’s for most of the month. Overall average daily turnover volume inched up sharply by 13% month-on-month to Rs 237 trillion, led by a 17% month-on-month increase in F&O volumes, whereas cash volumes were muted during the month.

Overall retail ADTO increased 12% month-on-month at Rs 87 trillion, whereas retail cash ADTO was flat month-on-month at Rs 237 billion.

Demat account additions stood at 1.9 million, registering a decline of ~8% month-on-month, this figure is considerably lower than the average of 2.9 million new accounts added in FY22.

Also, the number of active users on NSE declined for the ninth consecutive month to 32.6 million in March 2023 from 33.6 million in Feb-23.

Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from F&O, experienced a sharp 18.5% month-on-month increase in its daily orders. Given the increase in retail F&O volumes, it will be important to monitor ICICI Securities Ltd.’s expansion in the F&O segment.