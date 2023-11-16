Capital Market Tracker - Overall ADTO Moderates; NSE Active Clients Increases: Motilal Oswal
Cash ADTO plummeted 20%; month-on-month demat additions moderated
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Amid month-long volatility, Nifty in October 2023 closed 2.5% lower than the previous month. Overall average daily turnover volume declined 1.5% month-on-month to Rs 330 trillion, with F&O ADTO down 1.5% month-on-month and cash ADTO plunging 20% month-on-month.
Overall retail ADTO declined 2.7% month-on-month to Rs 117 trillion, with retail F&O ADTO down 2.6% month-on-month and retail cash ADTO falling 19% month-on-month to Rs 290 billion.
Demat account additions stood at 2.7 million in October 2023 versus average 2.1 million monthly additions in FY23.
Further, the number of active users on NSE increased for the fourth consecutive month to 33.9 million in Oct-23 from 33.4 million in Sep-23.
Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, witnessed a decline in the number of daily orders placed.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
India Pharma - IPM Growth Momentum Fortifies In October, Partly Aided By Low Base: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.