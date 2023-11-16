Capital Market Tracker - Overall ADTO Moderates; NSE Active Clients Increases: Motilal Oswal

Amid month-long volatility, Nifty in October 2023 closed 2.5% lower than the previous month. Overall average daily turnover volume declined 1.5% month-on-month to Rs 330 trillion, with F&O ADTO down 1.5% month-on-month and cash ADTO plunging 20% month-on-month.

Overall retail ADTO declined 2.7% month-on-month to Rs 117 trillion, with retail F&O ADTO down 2.6% month-on-month and retail cash ADTO falling 19% month-on-month to Rs 290 billion.

Demat account additions stood at 2.7 million in October 2023 versus average 2.1 million monthly additions in FY23.

Further, the number of active users on NSE increased for the fourth consecutive month to 33.9 million in Oct-23 from 33.4 million in Sep-23.

Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, witnessed a decline in the number of daily orders placed.