Capital Market Tracker - Improved Traction In Cash ADTO In July: Motilal Oswal

Capital market sentiment remained positive in July 2023, with the Nifty hitting its all-time high. Overall average daily turnover volume inched up 18% month-on-month to Rs 305 trillion, driven by sustained momentum in the F&O segment and improved traction in cash ADTO.

Overall retail ADTO grew month-on-month to Rs 108 trillion as retail F&O ADTO increased 17% month-on-month. However, retail cash ADTO grew 19% month-on-month to Rs 314 billion.

Demat account additions stood at three million (up ~26% month-on-month) in July 2023 versus average 2.1 million monthly additions in FY23.

Further, the number of active users on NSE increased to 31.9 million in July 2023 from 30.9 million in June 2023.

Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, recorded 21.6% month-on-month growth in daily orders.

Given the increase in retail cash volumes, it will be important to monitor ICICI Securities Ltd.'s expansion in the cash segment.