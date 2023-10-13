Capital Market Tracker - Groww Surpasses Zerodha In Total NSE Active Clients In September: Motilal Oswal
Angel One, which relies heavily on income from F&O segment, has recorded significant growth in the number of daily orders placed.
Motilal Oswal Report
While ending the month of September 2023 with flat growth, Nifty-50 surged 800 points in the first fortnight. On account of volatility throughout the month, overall average daily turnover volume surged 9% month-on-month to Rs 335 trillion, well supported by F&O ADTO (up 9% month-on-month) and continued traction in cash ADTO (up 8% month-on-month).
Overall retail ADTO jumped 11% month-on-month to Rs 120 trillion with retail F&O ADTO increasing by 11% month-on-month and retail cash ADTO growing 9% month-on-month to Rs 357 billion.
Demat account additions stood at 3.1 million in Sep-23 versus average 2.1 million monthly additions in FY23.
Further, the number of active users on NSE increased for the third consecutive month to 33.4 million in Sep-23 from 32.7 million in Aug-23.
As of Sep-23, Groww has overtook Zerodha to claim the top position among brokers with the most NSE active clients.
Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, has recorded significant growth in the number of daily orders placed.
