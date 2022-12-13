Capital Market Tracker - F&O ADTO Muted; NSE Active Client Additions Remain Weak In Nov: Motilal Oswal
Despite Nifty hitting a new high in Nov, the traction across most parameters within domestic brokerage industry remained muted.
Motilal Oswal Report
Market sentiment was upbeat in November 2022 with Nifty hitting a new high. However, despite such momentum, the traction across most parameters within domestic brokerage industry remained muted.
Incremental demat accounts were flattish month-on-month at 1.8 million in Nov-22 despite three more trading days than in Oct-22.
Conversely, active users on the NSE saw a further drop to 36.0 million from 36.7 million in Oct-22 – the fifth consecutive month of a decline.
Overall average daily turnover was flattish with 2% month-on-month increase to Rs 146 trillion, while overall retail ADTO was also flat at Rs 60 trillion. This was primarily on account of lower implied volatility across contracts.
Angel One Ltd., which has a higher dependence on future and options income, saw its daily orders decline 13% month-on-month.
Sustained recovery in the retail segment will be positive for ICICI Securities Ltd., given its relatively higher dependence on the cash segment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.