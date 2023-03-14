Capital Market Tracker - Cash ADTO Recovers; NSE Active Client Additions Weaken: Motilal Oswal
Overall F&O momentum remains intact; demat account traction improves.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Capital market sentiment of India Inc. was volatile in February 2023, with the Nifty ending the month down 2% month-on-month after gyrating between 17,300 and 18,000. Overall average daily turnover volume inched up 3% month-on-month to Rs 209 trillion as volumes improved for both cash and Futures and Options segments.
Overall retail ADTO was flat month-on-month at Rs 77 trillion, whereas retail cash ADTO recovered by 5% month-on-month to Rs 239 billion after a 9% drop in Jan-23.
Demat account additions stood at 2.1 million, which has been steady for the past three months but lower than the average of 2.9 million in FY22.
Conversely, the number of active users on NSE declined for the eighth consecutive month to 33.6 million in Feb-23 from 34.3 million in Jan-23.
Angel One Ltd., which has higher dependence on F&O income, saw its daily orders increase 3.2% month-on-month. With flat retail F&O volumes, it will be pertinent to watch ICICI Securities Ltd.’s scale-up in the F&O segment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.