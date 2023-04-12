Capital Goods Q4 Results Preview - Healthy Execution; Strong Order Inflows: Prabhudas Lilladher
During the quarter, L&T announced order inflow in range of Rs 200-315 billion.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect our capital goods coverage universe to report healthy performance in Q4 FY23, owing to strong opening order books, continued execution momentum and better demand/orders from domestic as well as key export markets such as Middle East, Americas, SAARC, Africa etc.
We expect overall revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax growth of ~13.6% /15.2%/11.6% YoY (excluding Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.) respectively for our coverage universe.
Key monitorables would be margin guidance amid softening commodity prices, order/ inquiries pipeline and working capital management. We continue to prefer companies with strong balance sheet, good corporate governance, well managed working capital and long-term scalability.
