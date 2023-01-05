Capital Goods Q3 Results Preview - Healthy Execution; Expected Margin Revival: Prabhudas Lilladher
Order inflows likely to remain healthy, owing to continued traction in new edge sectors and private capex picking up.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect our capital goods coverage universe to report healthy revenue growth in Q3 FY23, owing to strong opening order books, execution pickup, normalising supply chain situation and continued demand from domestic as well as key export markets.
We expect overall revenue growth of ~18.9% YoY (21.2% YoY excluding -Larsen and Toubro Ltd.) for our coverage universe.
Key monitorables from management commentaries will be guidance on margins, working capital, tender pipeline and update on supply chain scenario.
We continue to prefer companies with strong balance sheet, good corporate governance, well managed working capital and long-term scalability.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Telecom Q3 Results Preview - Steady Growth Expected: Prabhudas Lilladher
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Oil & Gas Q3 Preview - Operationally Strong Results Likely: Prabhudas Lilladher
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
IT Services Q3 Results Preview - Seasonality-Led Slower Demand To Hurt Growth: Motilal Oswal
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
FMCG Q3 Results Preview - Slow Pace Of Earnings Recovery In Staples: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.