Capital Goods Q2 Results Preview - Healthy Outlook; Margin Revival Visible: Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect our capital goods coverage universe to report healthy performance in Q2 FY24 owing to -

strong opening order books, continued execution momentum, favorable product mix and better demand/orders/volumes from domestic as well as key export markets such as Middle East, Americas, SAARC, Africa etc.

Overall, we expect revenue/adjusted profit after tax growth of ~16.8%/26.5% YoY (15.4%/33.7% YoY excluding-Larsen and Toubro Ltd.).

Key monitorables would be margin guidance, demand outlook, order/ inquiries pipeline and working capital management.