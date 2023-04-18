Capital Goods, Power Q4 Results Preview — Healthy Execution Coupled With Strong Inflows: ICICI Direct

For Q4 FY23E, all engineering, procurement and construction companies under our coverage are expected to be reporting strong order inflows with healthy execution. Larsen and Toubro Ltd. announced EPC orders in the range of ~Rs 20,000-31,500 crore (as on date, excluding services segment) across railway, hydrocarbon, power transmission and distribution, water treatment, heavy engineering, buildings and factories segments.

In the T&D space, KEC International Ltd. and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. announced decent order inflows of Rs 6,824 crore and 5,662 crore, respectively, aided by orders from T&D (domestic, international markets), railways, civil, etc.

Players like L&T and KEC International are expected to report strong double digit growth rates for FY23 inflows.

Overall, order inflows are expected to remain strong, with some project deferrals across key segments to Q1 FY24E. However, the order pipeline remains robust across T&D, green energy corridor, data centres, railways, transportation, water and infrastructure, etc.

Key risks remain project delays/deferrals and lower conversion rate.