Capital Goods, Power Q4 Results Preview — Healthy Execution Coupled With Strong Inflows: ICICI Direct

BQPrimeResearch ReportsCapital Goods, Power Q4 Results Preview — Healthy Execution Coupled With Strong Inflows: ICICI Direct
Players like L&T and KEC International are expected to report double-digit growth rates for FY23 inflows.

18 Apr 2023, 10:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maintenance carried out on a transmission tower. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Maintenance carried out on a transmission tower. (Source: Unsplash)
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

ICICI Direct Report

For Q4 FY23E, all engineering, procurement and construction companies under our coverage are expected to be reporting strong order inflows with healthy execution. Larsen and Toubro Ltd. announced EPC orders in the range of ~Rs 20,000-31,500 crore (as on date, excluding services segment) across railway, hydrocarbon, power transmission and distribution, water treatment, heavy engineering, buildings and factories segments.

In the T&D space, KEC International Ltd. and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. announced decent order inflows of Rs 6,824 crore and 5,662 crore, respectively, aided by orders from T&D (domestic, international markets), railways, civil, etc.

Players like L&T and KEC International are expected to report strong double digit growth rates for FY23 inflows.

Overall, order inflows are expected to remain strong, with some project deferrals across key segments to Q1 FY24E. However, the order pipeline remains robust across T&D, green energy corridor, data centres, railways, transportation, water and infrastructure, etc.

Key risks remain project delays/deferrals and lower conversion rate.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Direct Capital Goods Q4FY23.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

