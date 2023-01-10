Capital Goods, Consumer Durable Q3 Preview- Strong Order Booking, Festive Season To Drive Topline: Nirmal Bang
Capital goods and consumer durables companies are expected to show margin improvement.
Nirmal Bang Report
In Q3 FY23, we are factoring in strong revenue growth for the capital goods companies (up 30.3% YoY) under our coverage on the back of robust order booking.
In the consumer durables segment, we believe that demand collapsed in Nov-22 after a good Oct-22 before recovering again from mid-Dec-22.
Consequently, we are building in 17.3% YoY topline growth for coverage consumer durables companies. For consumer electricals companies, we are building in 10.7% YoY topline growth, backed primary by channel filling of non-rated fans ahead of the impending transition to new BEE norms.
We also expect up-stocking of wires and cables by dealers and distributors as copper prices have risen by ~18% from July-22 lows.
Capital goods and consumer durables companies are expected to show margin improvement as most of the companies are most likely to have exhausted high-cost inventory by mid Q3 FY23.
