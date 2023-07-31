Capgemini Q2 Review - Cautious Outlook In H2 On Softness In BFS, Technology, Telecom In U.S.: ICICI Securities
We maintain our cautious outlook for Indian IT sector for next one-two quarters with no immediate signs of demand revival.
ICICI Securities Report
Capgemini SE retained its guidance of 4-7% YoY constant currency growth for CY23, but now expects full-year growth at midpoint versus the above-midpoint expectation in the previous quarter.
This is largely due to higher-than-expected softness in the U.S. driven by weakness in key verticals – banking, financial services and insurance, telecom, technology, consumer goods and retail.
Capgemini management mentioned that they expect growth to decelerate in H2 CY23 with more clients focusing on reducing costs, especially in the U.S., while Europe is fairly resilient.
It continues to see longer decision-making cycles as reflected in soft bookings growth (+1% YoY CC) in Q2 CY23.
Reiterate 'Sell' on Wipro Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Mphasis Ltd.
