Capex Tracker - India's Corporate Investments Lowest In 19 Years In FY23: Motilal Oswal
Though household investments grew strongly.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
For the second consecutive quarter in Q4 FY23, real investments in India grew faster than consumption. With 7.8% YoY growth in the quarter, real investments grew 9.6% YoY in FY23, compared to 6.4% YoY growth in real consumption (private plus government).
However, it is important to note that the share of (nominal) investments stood at 31% of gross domestic product in FY23, broadly the same as in FY22 and the pre-Covid period. An analysis of details – covering 13 monthly and six quarterly indicators – provide some key insights.
This regular update is intended to equip readers with India’s capex/investment story, along with its key drivers. These are the key highlights:
First, government investments grew 14.5% YoY in FY23, implying an average growth of 14% in the past four years (FY20- FY23), only slightly better than 13% average growth in the previous four years (FY16-FY19). It stood at 4.5% of GDP in FY23, the same as in FY22, equally split between the center and the states.
The non-government sector accounts for 85% of total investments. Within that, the share of corporate investments fell to just 42% of total investments (excluding valuables), down from ~50% a decade ago. The possible decline in central public sector enterprises (based on the budget documents) only partly explains this, as non-CPSEs corporate investments is estimated to have fallen to 11.3% of GDP last year, compared to ~13% of GDP in the pre-Covid period.
In contrast, household investments (primarily including residential real estate) is estimated to have grown 24% YoY in FY23, following ~30% YoY growth in FY22. Consequently, the share of household increased to 42.8% of total investments in FY23, the highest in a decade and higher than that of the corporate sector for the first time in 18 years.
Overall, a strong residential property market holds the potential to boost economic activity and generally, a reversal in this sector lasts for a few years. However, weak income growth, high interest rates, fading base effect, and high economic uncertainties create vulnerabilities about its durability. The corporate capex, at the same time, is certainly still lagging.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.