Capex Tracker - India's Corporate Investments Lowest In 19 Years In FY23: Motilal Oswal

For the second consecutive quarter in Q4 FY23, real investments in India grew faster than consumption. With 7.8% YoY growth in the quarter, real investments grew 9.6% YoY in FY23, compared to 6.4% YoY growth in real consumption (private plus government).

However, it is important to note that the share of (nominal) investments stood at 31% of gross domestic product in FY23, broadly the same as in FY22 and the pre-Covid period. An analysis of details – covering 13 monthly and six quarterly indicators – provide some key insights.

This regular update is intended to equip readers with India’s capex/investment story, along with its key drivers. These are the key highlights: