Cantabil - A Prominent Apparel Retailer With Best-In-Class Operating Metrics: Systematix

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is a menswear-focused mid-premium retailer with-

best-in-class store operating metrics, a cash-rich balance sheet, diversifying presence in other apparel segments, and presence in tier-II/III geographies across 19 states in India.

Its in-house manufacturing and design strengths and a mushrooming exclusive brand outlet network equip it to capture opportunities in the mid-premium apparel retail space.

Cantabil is seeing strong traction in its recently opened online channel as well. In FY23, the company recorded revenue of Rs 5.5 billion, Ebitda and profit after tax margins of 30% and 12%, respectively, to post profit after tax of Rs 672 million, with 31% return on equity and 47% return on capital employed.

Management is targeting compound annual growth rate of 25% in revenue over the medium term through internal funding; the stock currently trades at an attractive trailing twelve months price/earning of 24.6 times and enterprise value/Ebitda of 10.3 times.

We see significant rerating potential, so long as the company continues to undergo a disciplined and focused scale up, as seen in the last couple of years.