Canara Bank Q4 Results Review - Moderation In Credit Costs A Key Profitability Lever: Dolat Capital

Canara Bank’s net interest income growth at 23% YoY was behind estimates, even as higher other income and lower provisions made up for the deficit, with profit after tax growth at 91% YoY. Return on asset inched up to 0.95% in Q4, benefitting from strong recoveries from written off accounts.

Reported net interest margin was stable QoQ at 3.07% (up 2 basis points).

Canara Bank's net advances grew by 2% QoQ and 18% YoY, led by gold (up 7% QoQ) and housing (3%). While corporate book was flattish QoQ, it was key growth driver during the year (up 21% YoY).

Asset quality trends were healthy with contained slippages at 1.5%, restructured book at 2.2%, and credit costs at 150 bps. Cumulatively, slippages from restructured book (excluding of Future retail) have been ~17% over the last 1.5 years.

Net interest margins are expected to benefit from repricing of ~20% of loans (linked to one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate) in H1 FY24, post which net interest margins should moderate. Apart of higher near term NIM, lower credit cost assumptions aid earnings upgrade of 8%/3% in FY24/25E.