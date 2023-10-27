Canara Bank Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Asset Quality Improves Further: Motilal Oswal
Net Interest margins compress 5 basis points QoQ.
Motilal Oswal Report
Canara Bank reported a healthy quarter, with profit after tax up 43% YoY to Rs 36.1 billion (inline), driven by lower provisions. Net interest income grew 20% YoY (in line), while margins moderated 5 basis points QoQ to 3.0%.
On the business front, loan book grew ~13% YoY (4% QoQ), driven by healthy traction in retail and corporate loans. Deposits grew 9% YoY (3% QoQ) to Rs 12.3 trillion, led by 11% YoY growth in term deposits.
Asset quality ratios have improved and the management expects to further reduce net non performing assets at an accelerated pace. Special mention account book moderated to 0.7% in Q2 FY24 versus. 1.1% in Q1 FY24.
We revise our earnings estimates slightly to factor in lower provisions and expect Canara Bank to deliver FY25 return on assets/return on equity of 1.1%/17.6%.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 440 (0.9 times FY25E adjusted book value).
