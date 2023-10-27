Canara Bank Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Asset Quality Improves Further: Motilal Oswal

Canara Bank reported a healthy quarter, with profit after tax up 43% YoY to Rs 36.1 billion (inline), driven by lower provisions. Net interest income grew 20% YoY (in line), while margins moderated 5 basis points QoQ to 3.0%. 

On the business front, loan book grew ~13% YoY (4% QoQ), driven by healthy traction in retail and corporate loans. Deposits grew 9% YoY (3% QoQ) to Rs 12.3 trillion, led by 11% YoY growth in term deposits. 

Asset quality ratios have improved and the management expects to further reduce net non performing assets at an accelerated pace. Special mention account book moderated to 0.7% in Q2 FY24 versus. 1.1% in Q1 FY24. 

We revise our earnings estimates slightly to factor in lower provisions and expect Canara Bank to deliver FY25 return on assets/return on equity of 1.1%/17.6%.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 440 (0.9 times FY25E adjusted book value).