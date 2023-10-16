Canada Stir Unlikely To Hit Specialised Education Loan NBFCs Portfolio: CareEdge Analysis

As of December 31, 2022, Indian students comprise 39.5% of the total international student population in Canada. Notably, in terms of geography, Canada is the second-largest retail education loan portfolio outstanding for specialised education loan Non banking financial companies, with the U.S. being the only country ahead. The exposure to the Canadian market has witnessed a robust compounded annual growth rate of 77.5% from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2023.

The assets under management of retail education loans provided by us, rated specialised education loan NBFCs to students pursuing education in Canada exhibited significant growth, escalating from Rs 1,426 crore as of March 31, 2021, to Rs 5,183 crore as of June 30, 2023, constituting 19.8% of their total AUM as of June 30, 2023.

In the recent past, there has been escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. This has resulted in India taking certain measures including suspending visa services for Canadian nationals. Given that Indian students account for 40% of international student enrolments in Canada and contribute approximately current account deficit 10 billion annually to the Canadian education sector, we does not foresee any adverse actions that would significantly impact this segment.

We anticipates that the growth momentum for these NBFCs will persist, as students are more likely to seek alternative destinations for their education rather than postpone their academic pursuits.