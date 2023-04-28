Can Fin Homes Q4 Results Review - Margins To Improve, Eyeing High-Teen Growth: Axis Securities

Can Fin Homes Ltd. reported a ~6% YoY de-growth in disbursements and growth was muted on a sequential basis. However, the assets under management growth was healthy at 18% YoY, which was in line with the management’s guidance. The share of salaried customers stood at 73% (versus 74% YoY/QoQ).

Net interest income grew by 10/4% YoY/QoQ. Margins contracted by ~10 basis points QoQ owing to a sharp increase of 88 bps in the cost of fund. Lending yields improved by ~100 bps QoQ with the benefit of repricing flowing in.

Opex grew by 7/18% YoY/QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 14/4 % YoY/QoQ. Provisions came in higher as the company made a standard asset provision of Rs 25 crore. Profit after tax grew by 35/9% YoY/QoQ.

Asset quality continued to remain strong with gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset at 0.55/0.3% and provision coverage ratio stood at ~53% in Q4 FY23.

Outlook:

Can Fin Homes remains well-placed to deliver robust growth over the medium term coupled with its ability to maintain stable asset quality and healthy profitability.

The company’s margins are slated to expand as the benefit of book re-pricing flows in along with a stable Opex structure (the cost-income ratio is expected to hover between 16-17%) and benign credit costs owing to lower incremental asset quality stress. Keeping this in view, we believe Can Fin Homes remains well placed to deliver healthy return on asset/return on equity of ~2%/18% over the medium term.