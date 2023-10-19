Can Fin Homes Q2 Results Review - Inline; Higher Margins Offsets One Off Provisioning: Systematix

Can Fin Homes Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 net interest income was ahead of estimates, on the back of 32 basis points QoQ expansion in net interest margins to 3.8%, even as assets under management growth was moderate at 16% YoY (2.5% QoQ).

However due to higher-than-expected provisioning, profit after tax was in-line at Rs 1.6 billion. Gross/ net stage-III assets increased slightly to 0.76%/0.43% from 0.63%/0.34% in Q1 due to slippages from restructured book.

AUM/ disbursement growth was moderate due to negative sentiments on account of Ambala branch fraud and slightly tightened processes; however, management is confident to cover the shortfall in Q3 and Q4.

We estimate a 19% compound annual growth rate in Can Fin Homes’ AUM to deliver 17% CAGR in earnings over FY23‐25E.

We expect the return on asset/ return on equity to remain largely stable at ~2.0%/ 18% over FY24/25 as lower margins on higher ticket loans to get offset by repricing benefit on existing book.

Key risks:

Inflation pressure might impact the demand for home loans.